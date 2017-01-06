‘Don’t Knock Twice’ Trailer: Katee Sackoff and Her Kid Might Have Opened a Door to Hell — Watch

Nothing like an actual witch and a literal opening to the underworld to ruin a mother-daughter reunion.

There’s nothing quite like a heartfelt reunion between mother and child after many years apart. The tears, the emotion, the hope for the future, the literal door to hell trying to mess everything up. Wait, what?

Such is the very, very short synopsis of Caradog W. James’ most recent horror offering, “Don’t Knock Twice.” The film follows Jess (Katee Sackoff), a successful American sculptor who returns to the UK — her childhood home, and one fraught with some not-so-great memories — with the hope of rebuilding her relationship with her long-estranged daughter Chloe (Lucy Boynton). Everything seems to be going well when Chloe agrees to live with Jess after nine years apart, but it turns out the troubled teen has another motive for her new home, and it doesn’t involve reconnecting with her mom.

READ MORE: Katee Sackhoff to Create and Star in Climate Change-Themed Sci-Fi Series ‘Rain’

Turns out, Chloe may have opened a door to hell, or at least summoned a witch who wants to do just that. Chloe is convinced that a supernatural curse killed off her boyfriend after they visited the home of a local witch — that’s what all that knocking is about — and it’s coming for her next. So much for that heartwarming reunion.

Penned by Mark Huckerby and Nick Ostler, who previously wrote the train-set horror comedy “Howl” (along with a whole mess of animated “Thomas & Friends” episodes, these guys certainly contain multitudes and damn if they don’t like trains), the film now has a creepy, icky trailer that sells the story without giving too much away (a true rarity among modern horror offerings).

READ MORE: The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2016 You Probably Missed

You can check out two versions of the new trailer below.

“Don’t Knock Twice” will hit theaters and VOD on February 3.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.