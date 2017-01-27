‘Downton Abbey’ Creator Julian Fellowes Reveals He’s Working on a Film Version

Fellowes also admits that the production still needs the green light.

British period drama “Downton Abbey” aired its series finale on Christmas Day of 2015 in the UK and on March 6, 2016 in the United States. Throughout its run, it was the most watched television series on both ITV and PBS and won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Best Miniseries in 2011. After the finale aired, series creator Julian Fellowes told IndieWire that he “hopes there will be a a film” and that he thinks “it would be fun.” Now, The Telegraph reports that in a new interview with the Evening Standard, Fellowes confirmed that he’s started to work on the film version.

“I’ve done some work on it because I don’t want want to be caught out if [the producers] suddenly say yes and then it’s all go,” said Fellowes, but he admits there are still doubts about the production. “Can we round up all the cast? Can we get them? Also we just need the green light at the beginning. So I don’t know anymore than that at the moment to be honest.”

Though a film version has been rumored for over a year now, but speculation increased when actor Jim Carter told Good Morning Britain that actors were told to “keep ourselves available at dates in the future.”

All six seasons of “Downtown Abbey” are available to stream with Amazon Prime.

