‘Dumbo’: Will Smith in Talks to Star in Tim Burton’s Live-Action Remake

The Disney film will be a new take on the 1941 animated classic.

Will Smith’s last film, “Collateral Beauty,” may not have resonated with families this past holiday season, but his next one might. Per Deadline, the actor is in early talks to star in Disney’s live-action remake of “Dumbo.”

The new take on the 1941 animated classic is set to be directed by Tim Burton and written by “Transformers” scribe Ehren Kruger. The story will follow a baby circus elephant who is made fun of for having large ears and is separated from his mother.

No additional details about the film were revealed, though The Hollywood Reporter adds that Smith’s potential character would be that of “a father who works at the big top” and whose children develop a relationship with the elephant. Sources also tell the publication that the new version will “expand and deepen the circus aspect of the story.”

READ MORE: Tim Burton Defends Lack of Diversity in ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home’ With Bizarre ‘Brady Bunch’ Analogy

Smith recently starred as Headshot in “Suicide Squad” and “Collateral Beauty.” He’s currently filming David Ayer’s sci-fi, fantasy film, “Bright,” and will also star in “Bad Boys for Life,” the third installment in the “Bad Boys” movie franchise.

Burton’s last directorial feat was “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” which received mixed reviews. He’s also slated to direct the long-awaited “Beetlejuice” sequel.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.