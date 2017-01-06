Duncan Jones’ ‘Mute’: First Look at Highly Anticipated Futuristic Thriller Introduces a Brave New World

The long-teased sci-fi feature stars Alexander Skarsgard, Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux.

Get ready to re-enter the “Moon-iverse.” Filmmaker Duncan Jones’ long-teased and much anticipated feature “Mute” is finally, finally about to hit the screen after years of starts and stops, promises and just plain old wishin’ and hopin’. Back in June, Jones told us, “I’ve always wanted to make ‘Mute,’ and I’ve been on ‘Mute”’ for about 14 years. I’m determined, no matter what happens, I’m going to get that movie made, at some point.”

Netflix is producing the sci-fi thriller, offering Jones — who is coming off the disappointment of another long-gestating project, the video game adaptation “Warcraft” — the chance to get back in the filmmaking saddle with what sounds like his dream project. Netflix has now unveiled a first look at the film, including a look at the sci-fi universe it inhabits, along with its three principal stars.

The film is set in the near-future and follows Leo (Alexander Skarsgard), “a bartender living in the pulsing city of Berlin. Because of a childhood accident, Leo lost the ability to speak and the only good thing in his life is his beautiful girlfriend Naadirah (Seyneb Saleh). When she vanishes without a trace, Leo’s search for her takes him deep into the city’s seedy underbelly. A pair of wise-cracking American surgeons (Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux) are the only recurring clue and Leo is forced to take on this teeming underworld in order to find his love.”

As Entertainment Weekly reminds us, “Jones has said before that his futuristic version of Berlin draws influence from both ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Casablanca.'”

Even in the summer, he was still shy about formally announcing the project, however. “I wish I could formally say, ‘Yes, it’s happening,'” he said. “But there are contractual reasons I have to wait until the absolute yes-I’m-allowed-to-say-that date, but as far as I’m concerned, yes. I’m going to be shooting that film later this year.” Hey, it happened!

Check out two more stills from the film, featuring Rudd and Theroux and a whole lot of interesting follicle decisions, below.

Per Netflix, the film “will launch in all territories where Netflix is available in 2017.”

