‘Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)’ Trailer: Band Recalls Tragic Paris Attacks in HBO Documentary

The Colin Hanks-directed film premieres February 13 on HBO.

On November 13, 2015, during an Eagles of Death Metal performance, terrorists attacked the Bataclan Concert Hall in Paris, killing 89 people after the gunmen opened fire on the crowd.

The tragic incident and the band member’s experience was chronicled in the new Colin Hanks-directed HBO documentary “Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends).” Ahead of its debut at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 14, HBO has released the first trailer, which features Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme discussing the traumatic event.

“Everyone’s face was looking at me,” Hughes recalls in the video. “I saw fear take ahold of everyone in that theater.”

“Nos Amis” focuses on the band before and after the tragedy. It also shows the members as they grapple with grief and loss, chronicling their friendship and healing process, all leading to their return to Paris three months later in February of 2016.

“I just want to do what I’m supposed to do to make sure that everyone comes through this okay,” Hughes says through tears in the clip. “I want it to fix me, too.”

“Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)” premieres February 13 on HBO.

Check out the trailer below, which also an interview with Bono.

