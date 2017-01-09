‘Elle’ Takes Home Golden Globe For Best Foreign Language Film

Paul Verhoeven's controversial thriller topped a France-heavy list of nominees.

France joined in on the Golden Globes festivities, as Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle” won Best Foreign Language Film at Sunday night’s ceremony.

The foreign-language favorite from a good number of critics groups, “Elle” marks the first win and nomination for director Paul Verhoeven. Accepting the statue from Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth, Paul Verhoeven acknowledged that the win was a surprising one, given the film’s controversial handling of the main character’s sexual assault.

In closing his remarks, Verhoeven singled out the central, stellar work of Isabelle Huppert. As she stood up from her seat across from the stage, Verhoeven concluded succinctly, “I love you. I love you. I love you.”

Of the rest of the nominees, “Neruda” director Larrain was previously nominated last year for his film “The Club.” “Toni Erdmann” and “The Salesman” are the only two of the evening’s nominees that still have a shot of taking home a statue on Oscars night. “Divines” is currently streaming on Netflix after premiering at Cannes back in May and “Toni Erdmann” can be seen in various theaters across the country.

The 74th Annual Golden Globes were hosted Sunday, January 8 by Jimmy Fallon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The annual ceremony honors the best in film and television in 2016 as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

