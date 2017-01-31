Ellen Uses ‘Finding Dory’ Plot Summary To Take On Trump’s Muslim Ban — Watch

Though the comedian and talk show host doesn't get political, she subtly examines the similarities between the Pixar plot and Trump's executive order.

This past Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning people from seven countries from entering America, including permanent residents with green cards. This decision sparked massive protests nationwide over the weekend at various airports where people demanded that immigrants who have been detained or are under threat of deportation be set free. On Saturday, Trump screened the Pixar film “Finding Dory” in the White House. While those two events may seem unrelated, comedian and daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, star of “Finding Dory,” subtly explains why they’re connected. Watch the segment below.

READ MORE: Review: ‘Finding Dory’ Is A Compelling Argument In Defense Of Sequels

Though Ellen says she doesn’t get political on her show and won’t be discussing the travel ban at length, she then summarizes the plot of “Finding Dory” and susses out the parallels between the film and the ban. Dory, along with her friends Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Nemo (Hayden Rolence), travel to America to find her family, but once she gets to America, she ends up separated. “But the other animals help Dory,” DeGeneres explains, “animals that don’t even need her, animals that don’t even have anything in common with her. They help her even though they’re completely different colors because that’s what you do when you see someone in need, you help them.”

Ellen concludes by saying that she hopes that that’s what “everyone who’s watching ‘Finding Dory’ has learned,” and that to tune in next week where she will “explain women’s rights talking about the movie ‘Mr. Wrong.'”

READ MORE: ‘Finding Dory’ Wins People’s Choice Award For Favorite Movie

“Ellen” airs weekdays at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.