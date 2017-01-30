Emma Stone Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Stone won for her role of Mia in “La La Land."

Emma Stone snagged the Screen Actor Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at Sunday night’s ceremony. The actress won for her performance of Mia in “La La Land.”

This is Stone’s first win in this category. She previously won the SAG Award for being part of the cast of “Birdman” and “The Help.”

Accepting her award from presenter Jonah Hill, Stone thanked Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling.

“Thank you to Damien for this opportunity,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be a part of a group of people that care!”

"I’m so grateful to be a part of a group of people that care!" – Emma Stone #sagawards pic.twitter.com/oCCYuxKRmc — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

Also nominated in the category were Amy Adams for her performance in “Arrival,” Emily Blunt for “The Girl on the Train,” Natalie Portman for “Jackie” and Meryl Streep for her role in “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Last year’s trophy went to Brie Larson for her role of Ma in “Room.” Julianne Moore won the award for “Still Alice” in 2015.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards presented by SAG-AFTR were hosted Sunday, January 29 in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony recognizes outstanding performances in film and primetime television in 2016 as chosen by all active SAG members.

