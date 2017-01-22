Ewan McGregor to Star in Drake Doremus’ ‘Zoe,’ Replacing Charlie Hunnam

The "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" star will appear opposite Léa Seydoux.

Ewan McGregor is pretty busy these days — in addition to both the “Trainspotting” sequel and live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake, he also has two roles in the third season of “Fargo” — so the news that he’s replacing Charlie Hunnam in Drake Doremus’ “Zoe” only makes sense. Doremus is fairly prolific himself: He’s currently at Sundance with “Newness,” starring Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa, and “Equals” came out just last year. Deadline first broke the news.

READ MORE: ‘Fargo’ Chapter 3: Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon on Dual Roles, the Accent and Those Character Names

McGregor will star opposite Léa Seydoux in “Zoe,” which Hunnam had to leave due to a scheduling conflict. Per Deadline, the film “follows two colleagues at a revolutionary research lab who design technology to improve and perfect romantic relationships. As their work progresses, their discoveries become more profound than they could ever have imagined.” Using deductive reasoning, one might reasonably conclude that Seydoux and McGregor are the two co-workers in question; going even further, one might even speculate that the two fall in love while carrying out their important work.

READ MORE: ‘T2 Trainspotting’ Featurette Reveals Ewan McGregor’s New Addiction — Watch

Seydoux was most recently seen in “The Lobster” and also appears in Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World,” which premiered at Cannes last year and arrives in stateside theaters later this year.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.