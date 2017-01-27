‘The Fault in Our Stars’ Writers to Adapt Drake Doremus Web Series ‘The Beauty Inside’ Starring Emilia Clarke

"The Beauty Inside" was adapted into a South Korean film, and now Hollywood will have a crack at the award-winning mini series.

Screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber have been busy this week, pitching their idea for adapting the web series-turned-Korean film “The Beauty Inside.” Now, The Hollywood Reporter states the duo have found a home for their pitch in Fox 2000 and Temple Hill, and, in addition, Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) has been attached to star in the lead female role.

In 2012, Drake Doremus (“Like Crazy”) directed the unique web-series “The Beauty Inside,” starring Topher Grace and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The show centers around a man named Alex, who has a different body every day. This causes problems as he falls in love with a woman, played by Winstead. Every different body Alex finds himself in is played by a different actor, and the film will follow the same path as it will cast several different actors for the lead role, with Clarke taking on Winstead’s role.

The web series was adapted into a Korean movie in 2015, but now Neustadter and Weber will have a chance to put their own twist on the project. The screenwriting team has become a very popular duo in Hollywood, writing such gems as “500 Days of Summer” and “The Spectacular Now.” Doremus’ web series was already a fantastically original idea, winning the Daytime Emmy prize for Outstanding New Approach to a Daytime Series, so it will be interesting to see what Neustadter and Weber do with the project.

