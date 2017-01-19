‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ First Look: Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange Embody Hollywood Royalty

The two leading ladies make their debut as the glamorous Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Come March, Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange will chronicle the intense rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in Ryan Murphy’s third anthology series for FX, “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

The two leading ladies, Sarandon as Davis and Lange as Crawford, have now made their debut as the glamorous Hollywood stars on the cover of this week’s Entertainment Weekly.

Your exclusive first look at Ryan Murphy’s addictive series starring @SusanSarandon & Jessica Lange is here! https://t.co/IFbGrajPG8 #FeudFX pic.twitter.com/d7Bmd7HSwJ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 19, 2017

READ MORE: ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ Will ‘Lean Into the Pain’ of Aging Actresses in Hollywood

Based on the Jaffe Cohen and Michael Zam script “Best Actress,” the first installment tells the story of the legendary rivalry between the two movie stars, who agree to work together on the horror film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane.”

In the interview with EW, Sarandon explained how she felt connected to the role, saying, “I never saw myself as being one of the beautiful girls…So I kind of understood and related to that.” Whereas Lange stated that her part was the “polar opposite” for her.

Both actresses and Murphy stated during the FX TCA panel that the series highlights the struggle that older actresses face as they age in the industry.

“I wasn’t interested in just doing this broad, campy [show],” says Murphy. “I was interested in the idea of sexism, ageism, misogyny. Turning 40, 45, 50 and feeling like you’re at the height of your powers and people saying, ‘Well, you’re done.’”

“Feud: Bette and Joan” premieres Sunday, March 5 on FX.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.