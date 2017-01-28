‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ Photos: Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon Face Off

The Ryan Murphy-created series premieres March 5 on FX.

Two Hollywood leading ladies will face off in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming anthology series, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” and it looks like things are going to get ugly.

FX released three new photos featuring Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis, including one where Davis is seen giving an icy stare to a lavishly-dressed Crawford extending her hand out to her.

The photos (seen below) also feature Lange as character Blanche, sitting in the wheelchair and Sarandon cooly smoking a cigarette.

“Feud: Bette and Joan” centers around the highly-publicized rivalry between the two icons of Hollywood’s Golden Age while they were filming the 1962 horror film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” The film ending up being a box-office hit and earned Davis an Oscar nominations.

Word has it that Davis allegedly kicked Crawford in the head while they were filming and that when she was nominated for an Academy Award, Crawford vigorously campaigned against her.

Aside from Lange and Sarandon, the series boasts an impressive cast, with the likes of Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kathy Bates and Murphy muse Sarah Paulson.

Fans will get to see the ladies battling it out when “Feud: Bette and Joan” premieres March 5 on FX.

