‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ Teasers: The Icons Race to the Studio Gate in New FX Promos

Things get ugly between Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange.

Ryan Murphy’s third anthology series for FX, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” looks to be another beautifully crafted show after watching the first two promos that have been unveiled.

Starring Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis and Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford, the upcoming drama chronicles the legendary rivalry between the two movie stars during the making of their box office hit “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

The first teasers don’t show their complete faces, instead, one features a memorable and shocking scene from the film involving a rat, while the second promo shows the leading ladies racing to the studio gate in Hollywood.

During FX’s TCA panel, the actresses stated that the story of the icons is still relevant today as it depicts “what Hollywood does to women as they age.” “What happens when that beauty is no longer considered viable because it’s equated with youth?” explained Lange.

Creator Ryan Murphy also added that “even though it’s set in 1962, the themes are so modern and women are still going through those things and nothing has changed.”

The series also stars Alfred Molina as Robert Aldrich, Sarah Paulson as Geraldine Page, Catherine Zeta Jones as Olivia de Havilland and Stanley Tucci as Jack Warner. EW recently revealed new images from the upcoming episodes, click here to see them.

“Feud: Bette and Joan” premieres March 5 on FX.

