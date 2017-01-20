Field of Vision Debuts Short Documentary ‘Trump’s Lobby’ — Watch

The short film released on the day of Trump's inauguration was produced and directed by "Deep Web" filmmaker Alex Winter.

Field of Vision has debuted a new short film about Donald Trump called “Trump’s Lobby” just in time for Friday’s presidential inauguration. The seven-minute short was produced and directed by Alex Winter (“Deep Web,” “Downloaded”).

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Combining original photography captured at Trump Tower, and a trove of archival news coverage, Trump’s Lobby is a short film that explores the tense and surreal atmosphere around President-Elect Donald Trump. Ever since the election, there has been a continual flow of high-level visitors to Trump’s penthouse apartment in Trump Tower. This piece focuses solely on the extraordinary array of people on their way to and from Trump via his gold-plated elevator. The cast of characters are some of the most powerful and famous people in the world, and their expressions, given the nature of these meetings, convey a dramatic constellation of emotions; from excitement and stark ambition, to anger and fear. Most of these visits have been well-documented by the phalanx of news cameras staked out in the lobby of Trump Tower.”

Last month, Field of Vision debuted another short directed by Winter, “Relatively Free,” about the award-winning journalist Barrett Brown, who was recently released from prison after serving 63 months for charges related to the email leak of Stratfor, a private intelligence company.

To watch “Trump’s Lobby”, check out the video below.



