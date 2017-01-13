Film Acquisition Rundown: Bleecker Street Picks Up ‘Megan Leavey,’ Imagination Worldwide Buys ‘Paint It Black’ and More

Keep up with the wild and wooly world of indie film acquisitions with our weekly Rundown of everything that’s been picked up around the globe.

– Bleecker Street has secured U.S. distribution rights to Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s true-life story, “Megan Leavey.” The film is based on the life of Leavey (Kate Mara), a young marine corporal in the K9 unit whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq.

Bleecker Street will release the movie on June 9, 2017.

The film co-stars Edie Falco, Ramon Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, and Common. Directed by Cowperthwaite (“Blackfish”), the movie was written by Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo and Tim Lovestedt and produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Jennifer Monroe.

– Imagination Worldwide has acquired worldwide rights to Amber Tamblyn’s directorial debut “Paint It Black.” The film will be released in April. Based on the cult novel by Janet Fitch, “Paint It Black” tells the story of two women from different worlds who, after losing the man they both loved, are joined in shock and grief when they are drawn into a twisted relationship that reflects equal parts distrust and blind need.

“My hope was to make a movie that was as visually intoxicating as it is psychologically–a true and twisted look at the violent, terrifying and beautiful subconscious lives of women in the throws of major life changes,” Tamblyn said in a statement. “I wanted to make a film about the literal way in which women grieve, not a film about women’s grief.”

The cast includes Academy Award nominee Janet McTeer, Alia Shawkat, Rhys Wakefield, Nancy Kwan, Emily Rios and Alfred Molina. The film is produced by Wren Arthur of Olive Productions, Amy Hobby and Anne Hubbell of Tangerine Entertainment and Tamblyn.

– Array founder Ava DuVernay has announced the acquisition of “Namour,” the film collective’s fifteenth feature film acquisition. The movie premiered at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival, where Egyptian-American filmmaker Heidi Saman received the LA Muse Award. “Namour” explores the complexities of personal responsibility versus moral convictions. The movie stars Karim Saleh, Waleed Zuaiter and newcomer Wedad Abdou.

“Writer-director Heidi Saman’s portrayal of frustration and anxiety within the American immigrant community is heartfelt yet elegantly understated in Namour,” Array executive director Tilane Jones said in a statement. “We’re excited to introduce Saman’s stirring debut feature film to an international film audience.”

Array acquired the distribution rights for the U.S, Canada, U.K. Australia, Ireland and New Zealand territories. “Amour” will debut theatrically and on-demand on March 15.

– Gravitas Ventures has acquired the documentary “Score: A Film Music Documentary” for North American rights. The film looks at the creative process of film score composition with some of the best-known artists in the field including Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor, Randy Newman, Howard Shore, Rachel Portman, Jerry Goldsmith, Quincy Jones, the late James Horner and more.

“We wanted to create something that hadn’t been done before — the definitive look at the craft of film composing,” said director Matt Schrader, who left a job with CBS News to begin nearly two years of in-depth interviews with more than 50 composers in the film. “’Score’ is an ode to these modern maestros and the ever-evolving art form.”

Among the many diverse and treasured film themes included in the film are the James Bond theme, “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Titanic,” “The Social Network” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” “Score” hits in theaters in May.

– BOND/360 has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to Petra Epperlein’s and Michael Tucker’s “Karl Marx City,” which premiered at TIFF, NYFF and Palm Springs.

The film explores the former East Germany of Epperlein’s childhood, and specifically the possibility that her father might have been one of the many thousands of citizens recruited as informers by the Stasi.

BOND/360 will premiere the documentary on March 29 at Film Forum followed by Los Angeles on April 21st and a nationwide release through the spring.

– Gravitas Ventures has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to “The Babymoon,” from writer-director Bailey Kobe. The film will be released digitally and on-demand on February 14.

Born out of the cultural phenomenon of expecting parents across the globe taking elaborate vacations in the few precious weeks prior to the birth of their first child, “The Babymoon” is the story of one couple’s picture-perfect tropical getaway that takes a hilarious turn when the couple accidentally chooses a country that is undergoing a political revolution – and get caught in the middle.

– Film Movement and worldwide sales agency ARRI Media International have acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Andrei Konchalovsky’s “Paradise,” Russia’s recently-shortlisted entry for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences’ Best Foreign Language Film. The movie is one of nine films vying for five nominations at the 89th Academy Awards, which will be announced on January 24.

Set during WWII, the stunningly-shot Russian-German co-production looks at the Holocaust from the perspective of three characters – Olga, Jules and Helmut – whose paths cross amidst the devastation of war. “Paradise” premiered at the 2016 Venice International Film Festival, where Konchalovsky won a Silver Lion for Best Director.

– Brainstorm Media will release “The Other Half” in U.S. theaters and on-demand on March 10. The film made its world premiere at the 2016 South by Southwest Film Festival.

Written and directed by Joey Klein, the movie follows a grief-stricken man and a bipolar woman who fall in love and attempt to forge a simple life together. The film stars Tom Cullen, Tatiana Maslany Suzanne Clément, Henry Czerny, Mark Rendall, Deragh Campbell and Nancy Palk. JoBro Productions’ Jonathan Bronfman, Motel Pictures’ Nicole Hilliard-Forde and Joey Klein produced the film.

– XLrator Media has acquired North American distribution rights to the post-apocalyptic horror-thriller “Drifter” and will release the film in theaters on February 24 and on VOD and iTunes on February 28.

“Drifter” was directed and produced by Chris von Hoffmann in his feature film debut and co-written by von Hoffmann and Aria Emory. The film stars Drew Harwood, Aria Emory, James McCabe, Monique Rosario, Rebecca Fraiser and Anthony Ficco. The film follows a pair of outlaw brothers (Drew Harwood and Aria Emory) who seek temporary refuge in a desolate town inhabited by a family of psychotic cannibalistic lunatics.

– Monumental Pictures partners, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen and Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner have announced that they will join forces to produce a trilogy of films based on the hugely successful “Lucky Santangelo” novels by Jackie Collins.

Working Title US President Liza Chasin will also executive produce the series. The group has been given the blessing of Collins’ three daughters, Tiffany Lerman Sacks, Rory Green and Tracy Lerman, who will serve as executive producers.

The bestselling Santangelo novels are centered on Lucky Santangelo, daughter of Italian American gangster, Gino. They span the 1920s through to the present day, are set in the world of organized crime.

