Film Society of Lincoln Center Announces 11-Film Andrzej Wajda Tribute, Including the New York Premiere of ‘Afterimage’

A month after the world premiere of what ended up being his final film, Andrzej Wajda passed away at 90 last year. To honor the Polish master, whose career spanned decades, the Film Society of Lincoln Center is holding an 11-film tribute next month. It begins with the New York premiere of “Afterimage,” his unintentional swan song.

“A Generation,” “Kanał” and “Ashes and Diamonds” — better known as Wajda’s war trilogy — will also be featured, as will his 1981 Palme d’Or winner “Man of Iron” and the film it serves as a loose sequel to, 1977’s “Man of Marble.” “The Conductor,” “Innocent Sorcerers,” “The Maids of Wilko,” “The Promised Land” and “Rough Treatment” (aka “Without Anesthesia”) round out the program, and all but “Afterimage” will screen on 35mm.

Wajda’s films often concerned his native Poland, a subject no other filmmaker captured onscreen in quite the same way throughout the latter half of the 20th century. FSLC’s tribute runs from February 9 – 16.

