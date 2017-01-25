FilmRise acquires Amman Abbasi Debut ‘Dayveon’ — Sundance 2017

Executive produced by David Gordon Green, "Dayveon" premiered last Friday in the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT section.

FilmRise has acquired the North American rights to the rural drama “Dayveon,” which premiered last Friday in the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT section. The film marks the feature debut for Arkansas-based filmmaker Amman Abbasi.

READ MORE: ‘Dayveon’ Review: Amman Abbasi’s Debut Pulls A Powerful Coming-Of-Age Story From The Rural Heart Of Arkansas

“Dayveon” follows a 13-year-old boy (newcomer Devin Blackmon) who is mourning the death of his older brother and spends his days roaming around his Arkansas town. After falling in with a local gang, he becomes attracted to the camaraderie and violence of their existence.

The film was produced by Abbasi, Lachion Buckingham, and Alexander Uhlmann and executive produced by David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, Danny McBride, Brandon James, Lisa Muskat, James Schamus, Joe Pirro, Todd Remis, Isaiah Smallman, and Barlow Jacobs.

“I feel privileged to have been able to share ‘Dayveon’ with audiences in Sundance and am now excited for the next step of the film’s journey with FilmRise, a distributor who is committed to bringing this film to both theatrical and digital audiences using their distribution resources and expanding team,” Amman said in a statement.

Founded in 2010, FilmRise is a Brooklyn-based film and television distributor that plans to release up to 16 films theatrically in 2017.

READ MORE: How FilmRise Will Spend $27 Million in 6 Months (And Why The Distributor Has Offers For More)

“Amman’s debut is a master class in form, style, and how raw humanity can be portrayed on screen,” FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said in the statement. “This is an important statement on society and a cinematic experience we are privileged to bring to a larger audience.”

Ryan Kampe’s Visit Films negotiated the deal with FilmRise.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.