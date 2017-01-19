‘Finding Dory’ Wins People’s Choice Award For Favorite Movie

Hosted by Joel McHale, the 2017 PCAs took place on Wednesday, January 18.

“Finding Dory” took home the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie at Wednesday night’s ceremony.

The award was announced as Ellen DeGeneres took the stage to also receive her trophies for Favorite Daytime TV Host, Favorite Collaboration and Favorite Animated Movie Voice, presented by longtime friend Justin Timberlake.

DeGeneres became the most decorated winner in People’s Choice history, earning her 20th trophy. “Finding Dory” also won in the Favorite Family Movie category.

Also nominated in the Favorite Movie category include “Captain America: Civil War,” “Deadpool,” “Suicide Squad” and “Zootopia.”

Last year’s prize went to “Furious 7,” who beat out “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Jurassic Park,” among others.

The 43rd People’s Choice Awards were hosted Wednesday, January 18 by Joel McHale at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The annual ceremony is voted by the fans and celebrates viewers’ favorites in movies, music, television and digital.

