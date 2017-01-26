You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Flying Lotus’ ‘Kuso’ Prompts Audience Walkouts at Sundance 2017

The film's grotesque humor and trippy animated sequences proved to be too much for certain audience members at Sundance.

Kuso Flying Lotus

“Kuso” director Flying Lotus

More than a dozen people walked out of a screening of Flying Lotus’ “Kuso” at the Sundance Film Festival, Pitchfork reports. The feature debut for the musician, whose real name is Steve Ellison, “Kuso” is a psychedelic dream movie set in Los Angeles after a devastating earthquake. The film premiered last Saturday in Sundance’s Midnight section.

“Kuso’s” grotesque humor and trippy animated sequences proved to be too much for certain audience members at Sundance. Still, Lotus tweeted that the amount of people who left the screening was not significant given how many people were in attendance.

“Kuso” stars Anders Holm, Hannibal Buress, Tim Heidecker and George Clinton. Last year, Lotus served as the composer on filmmaker Eddie Alcazar’s short film “FUCKKKYOUUU,” which also screened at Sundance. Lotus previously worked as the composer for Alma Har’el’s 2016 documentary “LoveTrue.”

Check out the trailer for the film below.

