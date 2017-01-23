Focus Features Acquires ‘Thoroughbred’ — Sundance 2017

The drama from first-time feature director Cory Finley premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Saturday.

Focus Features is finalizing a deal to acquire “Thoroughbred,” the Cory Finley-directed drama that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Sunday. The purchase price is expected to be around $5 million, Deadline reports.

Neon Acquires ‘Ingrid Goes West’ Starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen — Sundance 2017

“Thoroughbred” attracted significant buzz among buyers thanks to its leading cast of Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch”) and Olivia Cooke (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”). The movie also stars the late Anton Yelchin in a supporting role. “Thoroughbred” centers on suburban Connecticut teens Amanda (Cooke) and Lily (Taylor-Joy), recently united childhood friends who hatch a sinister plan to kill Lily’s stepfather.

Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Catholic Nun Drama ‘Novitiate’ — Sundance 2017

“Thoroughbred” was produced by B-Story, one of the companies behind “Manchester by the Sea,” which sold to Amazon for around $10 million at last year’s festival.

WME and ICM handled the sale.