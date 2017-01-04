Former Weinstein Exec Dan Guando Joins Bloom as Head of Production

Guando, who began his career as Harvey Weinstein's assistant at Miramax, will relocate from New York to Los Angeles.

Dan Guando, former head of acquisitions, production and development at The Weinstein Company, has joined Bloom as president of production.

A 12-year veteran of TWC who began his career as Harvey Weinstein’s assistant at Miramax, Guando will relocate from New York to Los Angeles for the job. He will report to Bloom president Alex Walton, and will be tasked with growing and overseeing Bloom’s film slate. Guando left TWC last August.

The hire signals an expansion into content creation and ownership for Bloom, which has operated as an international sales agent since its founding in 2014. Walton co-founded the company with producer-financier Ken Kao.

“We are delighted that Dan is joining Bloom at this important next phase for our business,” Walton said in a statement. “I am very confident that Dan can help Bloom become a reliable content creator to our international licensing partners.”

Bloom’s 2017 slate includes Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles,” starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike; Martin Zandvliet’s “The Outsider,” starring Jared Leto; Paul Weitz’s “Bel Canto,” starring Julianne Moore and Ken Watanabe and George Clooney’s “Suburbicon,” starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.

“I have admired from afar what Alex, Ken, and the Bloom team have been building, and am excited to start producing a slate of commercial, filmmaker-driven material and help Bloom continue to grow,” Guando said in the statement.

During his time at The Weinstein Company, Guando oversaw the acquisition and release of films including “The Imitation Game,” “The Artist,” “Fruitvale Station,” “Philomena,” “Snowpiercer,” “Blue Valentine,” “Begin Again,” and “The Founder.”

