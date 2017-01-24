Fox Searchlight Buys ‘Patti Cake$’ in Huge $10.5 Million Deal — Sundance 2017

The debut film from writer-director Geremy Jasper has earned the second-highest deal of Sundance so far, after Amazon's purchase of "The Big Sick" for $12 million.

A bidding war that lasted all night ended with Fox Searchlight Pictures winning the rights to “Patti Cake$” for around $10.5 million, Deadline reports. Lionsgate and Neon were also reportedly in the hunt for the Sundance Film Festival entry, which received two huge standing ovations, and another for breakout Australian actress Danielle Macdonald following its premiere on Monday.

The debut from writer-director Geremy Jasper, “Patti Cake$” stars Macdonald as Patricia Dombrowski, also known as Killa P and Patti Cake$, an aspiring rapper in New Jersey. In his review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn called the film the “best hip-hop movie since ‘Hustle & Flow.'” The film co-stars Bridget Everett, Siddharth Dhananjay, Mamoudou Athie, and Cathy Moriarty.

Fox Searchlight previously distributed 2012 Academy Award-nominated “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” which shares producers with “Patti Cake$” in Michael Gottwald and Dan Janvey and also executive producer Josh Penn.”

CAA and WME Global are handling the sale, the largest at this year’s fest since Michael Showalter’s “The Big Sick” landed a $12 million deal from Amazon on Sunday.

