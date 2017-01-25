Fox Searchlight Buys Documentary ‘Step’ For More Than $4 Million — Sundance 2017

The doc premiered last Saturday in Sundance's U.S. Documentary Competition section.

Fox Searchlight has acquired the worldwide rights to the documentary “Step,” which premiered last Saturday in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Documentary Competition section. The price tag for the deal was more than $4 million, Deadline reports.

The directorial debut for Tony Award–winning producer Amanda Lipitz, “Step” follows three high school seniors in inner-city Baltimore and their step dance team, “Lethal Ladies.” Members of the founding class of the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, the dancers are determined to live up to their school’s founding mandate of sending every graduate to college.

Fox Searchlight also bought the remake rights to the movie, which is a co-production between Stick Figure Productions, in association with Impact Partners, Vulcan Productions and Scott Rudin Productions. The film was produced by Steven Cantor and Lipitz and executive produced by Dan Cogan, Geralyn Dreyfous, Jeny Raskin, Scott Rudin, Paul G. Allen, Carole Tomko, Michael Flaherty, Valerie McGowan, Barbara Dobkin, Regina K. Scully, Debra McLeod and Jay Sears, Ann & Andrew Tisch.

The deal for “Step” came the same day that Fox Searchlight won a bidding war for the rights to the hip-hop drama “Patti Cake$,” for around $10.5 million.

WME Global handled the sale for “Step.”