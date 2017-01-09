Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails and Tame Impala to Headline Panorama Festival 2017

The three-day festival on New York's Randall's Island runs from July 28 to July 30.

It may only be January, but it’s never too soon to celebrate the musical acts performing at this year’s Panorama Music Festival on New York’s Randall’s Island in July.

The three-day fest from July 28-31 will include headliners and co-headliners Frank Ocean, Solange, Tame Impala, Alt-J, Nine Inch Nails and A Tribe Called Quest. Vulture noted that the event marks the first major performance by A Tribe Called Quest since the death of former member Phife Dawg.

Other notable acts include MGMT, Future Islands, Tyler the Creator, Spoon, Nick Murphy, Nicolas Jaar, Belle & Sebastian, Justice, Glass Animals, Cashmere Cat, Angel Olsen, Girl Talk, DJ Shadow, Vance Joy, Isaiah Rashad, MØ, Breakout, Vince Staples, Jaguar Ma, Matoma, Mitski, Hot Since 82, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Snakehips, Kiiara, and Mura Masa.

