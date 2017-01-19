‘Free and Easy’ Exclusive Trailer: A Mysterious Soap Salesman Sends Shockwaves Through a Chinese Town

The film will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 21.

The World Dramatic Competition section at the Sundance Film Festival features films from around the world that offer fresh perspectives and inventive styles. Films that premiere in this section are from places like Chile, Australia, the Dominican Republic and more. One such entry from Hong Kong is Jun Geng’s new film “Free and Easy,” about the residents in a gloomy Chinese town whose worlds are irreparably changed when a strange soap salesman rolls through town.

Besides the soap salesman, the film follows the intersecting, tragicomic lives of the residents in town, including a fake monk working on the issue of solidarity, two police officers hot on a case without any clues and a forest ranger pursuing a tree thief. In the midst of all this, a murder takes place, which soon pits everyone against each other. Watch a trailer for the film below.

Geng has directed many films, some of which include “Barbecue,” “Youth” and “The Hammer and Sickle are Sleeping,” which won the award for Best Short Film at the 2013 Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival.

“Free and Easy” will have its world premiere in the World Dramatic section of the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Prospector Square Theatre. It will also screen on Sunday, January 22; Monday, January 23; Thursday, January 26; and Friday, January 27. For more information about times and locations, visit the official Sundance website.

