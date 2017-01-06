‘Frontier’ Trailer: Jason Momoa is a Merciless Fur Trader in Netflix’s Period Drama

The entire first season will be available on January 20.

Among IndieWire’s list of Netflix original series to be excited about this year is the period drama “Frontier,” starring Jason Momoa. Before he hits the big screen as Aquaman in “Justice League,” he’ll be seen as the merciless fur trader Declan Harp, a man driven by lust and revenge. Netflix has released the first trailer, check it out below.

The six-episode series is set in 1700s Canada, against a stunning raw backdrop and follows Declan, a part-Irish, part-native American outlaw campaigning to breach the fur trade. “Frontier” is described as a “thrilling action-filled drama revolving around warring factions vying for control of the fur trade in a ruthless game of wealth and power.”

The trailer shows how the other men are out to get Declan, as he “only cares about his own game.”

“Killing him is not enough, we must make an example of him. We must make him suffer,” says another man in the preview.

The series was created by Canadian writers Rob and Peter Blackie. The first season, directed by Brad Peyton, already aired on Discovery Canada and has been renewed for a second season. So, expect to see more of Momoa’s Declan in the future!

This year the actor will be making his DC Comics superhero debut in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League,” out November 17. He’ll then go on to have his standalone “Aquaman” film in 2018, and will also star in “Once Upon a Time in Venice,” “Braven” and “The Crow.”

The first season of “Frontier” will be available on Netflix on January 20.

