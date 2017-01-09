‘F–king Bunnies’ Exclusive Trailer: A Satan-Worshipping Sex Cult Moves Next Door To a Middle-Aged Finnish Man

The short film will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Teemu Niukkanen’s short film “Fucking Bunnies” follows a middle-aged Finnish man, Raimo, living a comfortable middle-class life with his wife in the suburbs of Helsinki. However, his bubble bursts when a Satan-worshipping sex cult moves in next door and the cult leader, Maki, turns out to be a very nice, considerate guy. When Maki volunteers to be Raimo’s squash partner, Raimo is forced to live a lie that gets him in trouble. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

“I enjoy comedy born from the collision between the everyday and the bizarre,” says Niukkanen. “Those moments where social codes are pushed to their limits, almost to the breaking point. Our basic human need for normality is extremely strong and I love to witness the struggle people are ready to go through just to maintain the status quo. This is the basis of my comedy.”

This is Niukkanen’s first fictional short film. He started his directing career writing and directing online sketch series, music videos and commercials. The short is written by Antti Toivonen and produced by Daniel Kuitunen, Tero Tamminen and Kaisla Viitala from the Helsinki production company Komeetta.

“Fucking Bunnies” will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, which runs from January 19 through January 29.

