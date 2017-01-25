‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ Producers on Adjusting to the Trump Era — IndieWire’s TURN IT ON Podcast

Executive producers Jo Miller and Miles Kahn explain how they had to rethink their 2017 game plan after the election. Also in this episode: A look at the state of reality TV.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” executive producer/showrunner/head writer Jo Miller and fellow executive producer Miles Kahn point out that they’re not running a news show. But they do employ an army of journalists, and Bee’s weekly comedy series has done the kind of hard-hitting pieces that you wish real news organizations would do.

“We piggyback on the work of real journalists,” Miller says. “Sometimes we’ll fill in some gaps where there hasn’t been coverage, but we couldn’t do our work without journalists. We’re commentary and point of view, but we’re not a newsroom.”

Miller and Kahn said the election of Donald Trump impacted the show’s staff, which quickly realized the gravity of the situation as they prepared an episode to air the day after the election. Speaking to reporters a few weeks ago at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Miller said everyone on the show has had to undergo a “find our joy” exercise everyday. Sometimes they find it in unexpected places, like the recent reveal that Trump allegedly paid Russian prostitutes to urinate on a hotel bed in Moscow.

