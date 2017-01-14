‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ is Racing to Keep Up with a ‘Golden Shower’ of News

TCA: The TBS show won't expand beyond once a week, but Bee has plans for more (as yet, top-secret) specials this year.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has no plans to expand from once a week, but the show does have several new specials in the works.

“We have some very exciting things coming down the pike,” Bee teased to reporters on Saturday at the Television Critics Association press tour. “[But] I can not share at this juncture. We enjoy being able to do special episodes, convention episodes. We have all of this space in which to do more like that.” (The show won’t be producing a special inauguration episode, but producers will cover the event for the following episode.)

The decision to move “Full Frontal” from Mondays to Wednesdays this year came after the “Full Frontal” team realized a mid-week show would be a bit easier on the staff.

“In a workflow sense, a life balance sense, it was a better place for us,” Bee said. “We did a couple one-off Wednesday specials, and we loved it so much. It’s a better schedule for us.”

Of course, news is happening so fast right now, as President-Elect Donald Trump courts controversy on a daily basis, that “Full Frontal” is still scrambling to react as the show goes to air.

“We were almost ready to go home at 9 on Tuesday… and then ‘piss gate’ happened,” said executive producer Jo Miller.

Added Bee: “It was a golden shower of opportunity.”

The host called it a “tiring experience to go to bed and wake up in a fresh new world every day. That presents challenges as well. For our souls.”

Miller, wearing the “Nasty Woman” T-shirt that Bee has worn on the show, said the “Full Frontal” staff had a hard time at first coping with the election results, and has been trying to find joy “in unexpected places.”

Asked whether they thought the real news media had abdicated their responsibilities during the election, Miller said she’s been “heartened” recently by “watching the press rise to the occasion. The print press was always there. But I’ve been impressed with some of the strategies they’ve devised.”

Said Bee: “At this juncture there’s a feeling they’re coming for all of us. It does behoove us to support one another going forward.”

For the host, “Full Frontal” has allowed her 21 minutes each week for a “very cleansing and cathartic experience.” It’s harder on writer/correspondents like Ashley Nicole Black, who has “to be outraged all week to get you to 21 minutes.”

Asked about whether they’re concerned about security in light of vocal critics of the show, Bee admitted “we are thinking more carefully about our presence in the world.” Said Miller, “No one has sent us fake anthrax yet.”

