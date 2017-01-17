‘Future ’38’ Exclusive Clip: A Man Time Travels From 1938 To 2018 to Save The World

The sci-fi comedy starring Betty Gilpin, Robert John Burke and Ethan Phillips will premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival next week.

The Slamdance Film Festival focuses on emerging filmmakers and low-budget independent films. Running parallel to Sundance in Park City, Utah, the festival has premiered films by directors like Christopher Nolan, Marc Forster, Jared Hess, Oren Peli, Benh Zeitlin, Seth Gordon, Lynn Shelton and Lena Dunham. Now, the festival is soon upon us and will feature a variety of premieres, including the sci-fi comedy “Future ’38” about a time traveler who must save the world.

READ MORE: Slamdance 2017: 13 Must-See Films At This Year’s Festival

Filmed in early Technicolor, the film follows a man who time travels from 1938 to 2018 in order to save the world from evil forces. Written and directed by Jamie Greenberg (“Stags”), “Future ’38” celebrates and examines the past techniques of cinema. It stars Betty Gilpin (“Masters of Sex”), Robert John Burke (“Limitless”), Ethan Phillips (“Inside Llewyn Davis”), Sean Young (“Blade Runner”), Tom Riis Farrell (“Sleepless in Seattle”), Sophie von Haselberg (“Irrational Man”) and Tabitha Holbert (“Zero in the System”). Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

READ MORE: ‘Motherland’ Exclusive Trailer: New Documentary Takes Us Inside The Busiest Maternity Hospital in the Philippines

“Future ’38” will premiere on Tuesday, January 24 at 9 p.m. in the Ballroom. It will also screen on Thursday, January 26 at 4 p.m. in The Gallery. The 2017 Slamdance Film Festival runs from January 20 through 26 in Park City, Utah. For more information, visit the official website.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.