‘Game of Thrones’: New George R.R. Martin Short Story Coming This Year

"The Winds of Winter" has yet to receive a release date, however.

Despite the fact that “Game of Thrones” aired its season-six finale “The Winds of Winter” last summer, George R.R. Martin’s book of the same name has still yet to be released. That isn’t to say the author hasn’t been busy, however, and a new Amazon listing for an anthology collection from sci-fi author Gardner Raymond Dozois includes a short story written by Martin.

“Book of Swords” will be comprised of 15 tales “celebrating fantasy’s golden age of sword of sorcery,” the description reads, and Martin’s contribution will apparently take place in the world of “Game of Thrones.” The author has published five books in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series so far; the first, “A Game of Thrones,” was released in 1996, while the most recent, “A Dance with Dragons,” hit bookstores in 2011.

Martin, who’s active on LiveJournal, wrote after publishing a chapter from “Winds of Winter” that “no, just to spike any bullshit rumors, changing the sample chapter does not mean I am done. See the icon up above? Monkey is still on my back… but he’s growing, he is, and one day…”

