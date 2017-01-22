‘Game of Thrones’ Isn’t as Dark When You Add a Laugh Track — Watch

Who knew Westeros could be so funny?

“Game of Thrones” inspires many strong reactions — anxiety, excitement, utter devastation at yet another character being unceremoniously killed off — but laughter isn’t often one of them. As an experiment, a YouTube user set a number of unfunny scenes to a laugh track, which is also what the makers of “The Big Bang Theory” have been known to do. Watch below — or, if you’re spoiler-averse, maybe don’t.

The scenes are all lifted from the fourth season of “Thrones,” and each features the death of an important character. One moment offers the chance to laugh along as Littlefinger pushes Lysa Arryn through the moon door, while the others show the result of the battle between the Mountain and the Viper (still the most disturbing moment of the entire show) and King Joffrey getting choked up at his own wedding.

“Game of Thrones” will return for its seventh (and penultimate) season this year, albeit later than usual: Now that winter has finally arrived in Westeros, the producers thought it best to film later in the year to best capture the wintry conditions.

