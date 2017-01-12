Gay and Lesbian Critics Association Honor ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Jackie’ with Dorian Award Noms

The list skews decidedly indie.

For the second year in a row, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA) have rallied around an obvious favorite: “Moonlight.” Last year, Todd Haynes’s “Carol” swept GALECA’s Dorian Awards, and from its prominence amongst the nominees announced today, “Moonlight” will likely do the same.

READ MORE: The 20 Best Queer Films on Netflix Right Now

Not restricted to films with explicit queer themes, the films nominated for film of the year are “Jackie,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “La La Land, “20th Century Women,” and “Moonlight.” The nominees for LGBTQ Film of the Year are “Being 17,” “Closet Monster,” “Moonlight,” “Other People,” and “The Handmaiden.”

Judging by its very strong Oscar chances, the enthusiasm for “Moonlight” has overshadowed all other worthy queer films. “The Handmaiden” was notably absent from the Oscar short list for Best Foreign Language Film, and the other three Dorian nominees are not in contention at all.

Compared to the Golden Globes, GALECA members share some of the tastes of the Hollywood Foreign Press, but with a clear preference towards independent films over more commercial fare. Not surprisingly, GALECA had no love for “Hacksaw Ridge” or “Hell or High Water.” More surprising is the absence of any nominations for “Loving,” which bore parallels to the struggle for same sex marriage, though Ruth Negga was given a Rising Star nomination.

READ MORE: ‘Billy on The Street’ Takes on Mel Gibson & Shia LeBeouf’s Scandals in Obstacle Course — Watch

The Dorians honor film and television that has not received much awards attention with the “Unsung” categories; showing some love to “American Honey,” “Sing Street,” and Maria Bamford’s Netflix series “Lady Dynamite.” The “Campy” categories recognized “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” and “King Cobra.”

On the TV side, you can be sure the Dorians will be the only awards show nominating “Fuller House” — even if it is in the Campy category. It still makes the absence of any mention of “Billy on the Street” or “Billy Eichner” all the more galling.

READ MORE: ‘Will & Grace’ On Speed: Gotham-Nominated Web Series ‘The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo’ Is A Surreal Ride

GALECA also announced they will present John Waters with the Timeless Star award, which goes to a filmmaker or performer “whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit.”

The Dorian winners will be announced on January 26.

COMPLETE LIST OF GALECA 2016/17 DORIAN AWARDS NOMINEES:

Film of the Year

Jackie (Fox Searchlight)

La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)

Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Moonlight (A24)

20th Century Women (A24)

Director of the Year (Film or Television)

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (A24)

Pablo Larraín, Jackie (Fox Searchlight)

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Park Chan-wook, The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)

Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women (A24)

Viola Davis, Fences (Paramount)

Isabelle Huppert, Elle (Sony Classics)

Emma Stone, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)

Natalie Portman, Jackie (Fox Searchlight)

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (A24)

Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)

Trevante Rhodes, Moonlight (A24)

Denzel Washington, Fences (Paramount)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Being 17 (Strand)

Closet Monster (Strand)

Moonlight (A24)

Other People (Vertical)

The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)

Foreign Language Film of the Year

Elle (Sony Classics)

Neruda (The Orchard)

The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)

Things to Come (Sundance Selects)

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics)

Screenplay of the Year

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (A24)

Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos, The Lobster (A24)

Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women (A24)

Documentary of the Year

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia)

O.J. Made in America (ESPN Films)

13th (Netflix)

Tickled (Magnolia)

Weiner (Netflix)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Arrival (Paramount)

Jackie (Fox Searchlight)

La La Land (Lionsgate)

Moonlight (A24)

The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)

Unsung Film of the Year

American Honey (A24)

Captain Fantastic (Bleecker Street)

Christine (The Orchard)

Other People (Vertical)

Sing Street (The Weinstein Company)

Campy Film of the Year

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (Fox Searchlight)

King Cobra (IFC Midnight)

Nocturnal Animals (Focus Features)

The Dressmaker (Broadgreen/Amazon Studios)

The Neon Demon (Broadgreen/Amazon Studios)

TV Drama of the Year

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Westworld (HBO)

TV Comedy of the Year

Atlanta (FX)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW)

Insecure (HBO)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (FX)

TV Performance of the Year — Actor

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)

TV Performance of the Year — Actress

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Sarah Paulson, The People V. O.J. Simpson (FX)

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix)

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

TV Musical Performance of the Year

Beyonce, “Lemonade,” MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

Kelly Clarkson, “Piece by Piece,” American Idol (Fox)

Lady Gaga – “Til It Happens to You,” The 88th Academy Awards (ABC)

Jennifer Hudson, “I Know Where I’ve Been,” Hairspray Live! (NBC)

Kate McKinnon “Hallelujah,” Saturday Night Live (NBC)

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

Looking: The Movie (HBO)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Logo)

The Real O’Neals (ABC)

Transparent (Amazon)

Unsung TV Show of the Year

Fleabag (Amazon)

Lady Dynamite (Netflix)

London Spy (BBC America)

Please Like Me (Pivot)

The Real O’Neals (ABC)

Campy TV Show of the Year

Finding Prince Charming (Logo)

Fuller House (Netflix)

Hairspray Live! (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Logo)

Scream Queens (Fox)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Fox)

We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year

Millie Bobby Brown

Lucas Hedges

Connor Jessup

Ruth Negga

Trevante Rhodes

Wilde Wit of the Year

(honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Samantha Bee

Carrie Fisher

Bill Maher

Kate McKinnon

John Oliver

Wilde Artist of the Year

(honoring a truly groundbreaking force in the fields of film, theater and/or television)

Beyonce

Viola Davis

Barry Jenkins

Kate McKinnon

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Timeless Star

(to an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit)

John Waters