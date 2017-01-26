‘The Girlfriend Experience’ Season 2 Will Feature Two Parallel Stories Over 14 Episodes

Anna Friel, Louisa Krause, and Carmen Ejogo will star in the new version.

Starz has announced an entirely new look for “The Girlfriend Experience” as it returns for Season 2.

In a change from the show’s original format, it will follow two parallel stories this season. The show, which will return for 14 episodes, will be set in both Washington, D.C., and New Mexico.

Anna Friel (“Broken,” “Marcella,” “Pushing Daisies”), Louisa Krause (“Billions,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Flick”) and Carmen Ejogo (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Selma,” “Zero Hours,”) will star in the new version.

Steven Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman are back as executive producers. The two parallel storylines will each be written, directed and executive produced by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, who also return from season 1.

“It was always our intention to change the universe every season, but Amy and Lodge have cranked up the ambition, scope, and complexity of the show by creating two storylines even more provocative and confrontational than last year’s. I’m as excited as a Swedish person is allowed to get,” Soderbergh said.

Kerrigan’s storyline is “set against the backdrop of the corrupting influence of dark money in the upcoming 2018 U.S. mid-term elections, where everything and everyone has a price. This section of the second season of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ tracks an unexpected and complex relationship between Erica Myles (Friel), a commanding and strong-willed finance director of a Republican super PAC, and Anna Greenwald (Krause), a confident and intelligent GFE provider at the top of her game. Erica is under intense pressure to deliver on her super PAC fundraising goals.

“She meets Anna and enlists her help in blackmailing a high-powered dark money fundraiser. After their initial exchange, Erica and Anna fall into a complicated sexual relationship, marked by an exploration of vulnerability, dominance and submission, which also draws in Erica’s manipulative ex-girlfriend. The mix of personal instability and career pressure mount and lead Erica down a path, both professionally and personally, that she struggles to control.”

Seimetz’s storyline “follows Bria Jones (Ejogo). After discovering disturbing information about a regular client, Jones is forced to relocate to a remote location in New Mexico. Unable to shake her desire for risky relationships and the finer things in life, Bria navigates her new penniless and surreal existence by forming eerily intimate transactional relationships. While Bria’s ghosts from the past continue to haunt, her new connections with men redefine the meaning of the Girlfriend Experience.”

Season 1 of “The Girlfriend Experience,” based on Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 film, starred Riley Keough, aired last year on Starz.