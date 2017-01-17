‘Girlfriend’s Day’ Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Gets Tied up in a Murder Plot in New Netflix Comedy

Odenkirk is a down-on-his-luck romance card writer who gets entangled in a web of murder and deceit.

Ray Wentworth (Bob Odenkirk) is divorced, down on his luck and likes to watch bum fights, he was also once the greatest romance card writer ever.

In Netflix’s original film, “Girlfriend’s Day,” viewers will meet Ray and join him as he tries to recapture the feelings that once made him “the king of the wordsmith world” after California establishes a new holiday: Girlfriend’s Day. To commemorate the new special day, the state holds a contest to see who can write the most romantic card. As he searches for inspiration to pen the perfect poem, he unexpectedly gets entangled in a web of murder and deceit.

The comedy is written by Odenkirk, Philip Zlotorynski and Eric Hoffman and directed by Michael Paul Stephenson. The cast is rounded out by Amber Tamblyn, Natasha Lyonne, Ed Begley Jr., Stacy Keach, Rich Sommer, June Diane Raphael and Andy Richter, among others.

READ MORE: ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Trailer: Drew Barrymore Becomes a Zombie Realtor In New Netflix Comedy Series

According to Esquire, Odenkirk first read the script 16 years ago, absolutely loved it, and then proceeded to help Hoffman rewrite the screenplay. The movie was shot “very fast” in four weeks, on a very low budget and is intended to just entertain audiences.

“It’s a comedy, it’s played and it’s kind of got a sweetness at its heart. Hopefully it’s got a surprising world that it reveals to you. But it’s not pertinent to anything except entertaining you,” Odenkirk explained. “It wasn’t trying to be some big statement. And it made me smile every time I thought of it. And it made other people smile when I told them about it…To make something that hopefully you can watch and it makes you smile is very unique. That’s why I kept coming back to it.”

“Girlfriend’s Day” premieres on Valentine’s Day, February 14 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here