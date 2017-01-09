‘Girls’ Season 6 Trailer: Lena Dunham Doesn’t Care About Anything, but Has Opinions on Everything — Watch

The final season begins next month on HBO.

“I don’t give a shit about anything,” says Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) in the new trailer for the upcoming season of “Girls,” “yet I simultaneously have opinions about everything.” The HBO dramedy is soon to air its sixth (and final) round of episodes. Watch this new preview below.

READ MORE: Jemima Kirke Reveals She Once Tried to Quit ‘Girls’

Hannah’s musings don’t end there, of course: She also complains that she’s mentally ill, overweight and she isolates people before wondering, “Why can’t someone just tell me exactly what to do in a way that makes it seem like it’s my idea?” Truly a question for the ages, and one sure to ring out across the final season as Hannah and her cohort — a group that once again consists of characters played by Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver and Alex Karpovsky — attempt to figure out what they’re doing with themselves and their lives.

READ MORE: Lena Dunham: ‘I Wish I Had’ An Abortion To Further Understand Women’s Rights

“Girls” first premiered in 2012 and has aired 52 episodes across its first five seasons. Season six, which will consist of 10 episodes, premieres on HBO on February 12.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.