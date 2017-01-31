‘Moonlight’ & ‘The Handmaiden’ Amongst GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

For the first time in over a decade, only two films were nominated in the Outstanding Film - Wide Release category: "Moonlight" and "Star Trek Beyond."

GLAAD, the world’s LGBTQ media advocacy organization, announced the nominees for its 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards today. Taking a strong stand for inclusivity, only two films were nominated for Outstanding Film — Wide Release, both featuring non-white gay characters: “Moonlight” and “Star Trek Beyond.”

Similarly, in the Outstanding Film — Limited Release category, three films with non-white characters were nominated: Park Chan-wook’s “The Handmaiden,” Jay Dockendorf’s “Naz & Maalik,” and Andrew Ahn’s “Spa Night” were nominated. Chris Kelly’s “Other People” and Joey Kuhn’s “Those People” round out the bunch.

READ MORE: Gay and Lesbian Critics Association Honor ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Jackie’ with Dorian Award Noms

“At a time when progress is at a critical juncture, it is imperative that Hollywood tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich diversity – and build understanding that brings all communities closer together,” said GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis. “This year’s nominees have created images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding, accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the globe.”

More television series made the cut, with twenty shows nominated across the comedy and drama categories, including “Transparent,” “Take My Wife,” “The Real O’Neals,” and “The OA.” Two web series from transgender creators received special recognition: The Emmy-nominated “Her Story,” and “We’ve Been Around.”

READ MORE: The Best Queer Films and TV Shows of 2016

The full list of nominees is below:

Outstanding Film (Wide Release)

Moonlight (A24)

Star Trek Beyond (Paramount Pictures)

A24

Outstanding Film (Limited Release)

The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures)

Naz & Maalik (Wolfe Releasing)

Other People (Vertical Entertainment)

Spa Night (Strand Releasing)

Those People (Wolfe Releasing)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

One Mississippi (Amazon)

The Real O’Neals (ABC)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Take My Wife (Seeso)

Transparent (Amazon)

Seeso

Outstanding Drama Series

The Fosters (Freeform)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Hap and Leonard (SundanceTV)

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

The OA (Netflix)

Orphan Black (BBC America)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Shameless (Showtime)

Supergirl (The CW)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Myles Aronowitz/Netflix

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

“Attention Deficit” The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

“Bar Fights” Drunk History (Comedy Central)

“Johnson & Johnson” Black-ish (ABC)

“San Junipero” Black Mirror (Netflix)

“Vegan Cinderella” Easy (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

Eyewitness (USA Network)

London Spy (BBC America)

Looking: The Movie (HBO)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again (FOX)

Vicious: The Finale (PBS)

Outstanding Documentary

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures (HBO)

Out of Iraq (Logo)

The Same Difference (Centric)

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four (Investigation Discovery)

The Trans List (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

Gaycation (Viceland)

I Am Cait (E!)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

The Prancing Elites Project (Oxygen)

Strut (Oxygen)

Outstanding Music Artist

Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me (Total Treble Music/Xtra Mile)

Blood Orange, Freetown Sound (Domino)

Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town (Warner Bros. Records)

Tyler Glenn, Excommunication (Island Records)

Ty Herndon, House on Fire (BFD)

Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night (Island Records)

Lady Gaga, Joanne (Interscope Records)

Frank Ocean, Blonde (Boys Don’t Cry)

Sia, This is Acting (RCA Records)

Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death (Warner Bros. Records)

Outstanding Comic Book

All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless (Marvel Comics)

Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Marvel Comics)

DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics)

Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Studios)

Love is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko (IDW Publishing, DC Comics)

Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)

Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics)

Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth (Marvel Comics)

Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan (Image Comics)

The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Daily Drama

The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Talk Show Episode

“Angelica Ross” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

“Cookie Johnson” Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws” Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor” The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

“Trey Pearson” The View (ABC)

Speed of Joy Productions

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“Bingham” SC Featured (ESPN)

“Church and States” VICE News Tonight (HBO)

“Gavin Grimm’s Fight” VICE News Tonight (HBO)

“Life as Matt” E:60 (ESPN)

“Switching Teams” 60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Gay Community in U.S. ‘Forged in Fire'” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

“Interview with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi” Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

“Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes under Trump” NBC Nightly News (NBC)

“Terror in Orlando” PBS NewsHour (PBS)

“Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon” CBS This Morning (CBS)

Outstanding Newspaper Article

“An LGBT Hunger Crisis” by Roni Caryn Rabin (The New York Times)

“Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community” by Katie Fretland, Ron Maxey (The Commercial Appeal [Memphis, Tenn.])

“Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move” by Arielle Dreher (Jackson Free Press [Jackson, Miss.])

“Permission to Hate” by Elizabeth Leland (The Charlotte Observer)

“Worthy of Survival” by Kathleen McGrory (Tampa Bay Times)

Outstanding Magazine Article

“Battle of the Bathroom” by Michael Scherer (Time)

“HIV Mystery: Solved?” by Tim Murphy (The Nation)

“The Official Coming-Out Party” by Kevin Arnovitz (ESPN The Magazine)

“On the Run” by Jacob Kushner (Vice Magazine)

“Rethinking Gender” by Robin Marantz Henig (National Geographic)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Cosmopolitan

Seventeen

Teen Vogue

Time

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis” by Riese Bernard (Autostraddle.com)

“After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos” by Daniel Wenger (NewYorker.com)

“The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle.” by Becca Andrews (MotherJones.com)

“These are the Queer Refugees Australia has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island” by J. Lester Feder (BuzzFeed.com)

“The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes” by Diana Tourjee (Broadly.Vice.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia

“Last Men Standing: AIDS Survivors Still Fighting for Their Lives” by Erin Allday (SFChronicle.com)

“New Deep South: Kayla” (TheFront.com)

“No Access: Young, Black & Positive” (Tonic.Vice.com)

“Unerased: Counting Transgender Lives” by Meredith Talusan (Mic.com)

“Willing and Able: Employment as a Transgender New Yorker” by Jordi Oliveres, Santiago García Muñoz (Fusion.net)

Outstanding Blog

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters (holybulliesandheadlessmonsters.blogspot.com)

I’m Still Josh (imstilljosh.com)

Mombian (mombian.com)

My Fabulous Disease (marksking.com)

TransGriot (transgriot.blogspot.com)

Special Recognition

Her Story (HerStoryShow.com)

We’ve Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com)

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.