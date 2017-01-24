‘Gold’ Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Clip: Composer Daniel Pemberton Discusses The Film’s Acclaimed Music

Pemberton, along with Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse, were nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song this year.

Two weeks ago, the 74th annual Golden Globes was broadcast live on NBC. At the ceremony, Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” took home seven awards, becoming the most successful film in Globe history, including the award for Best Original Song. Another song nominated in that category was “Gold,” from the Stephen Gaghan film by the same name, a song co-written by composer Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop of Stooges fame, Danger Mouse and Gaghan. Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip below featuring Pemberton talking about the film’s score below.

Based on the true story of the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal, “Gold” follows Kenny Wells (Matthew McConaughey), an unlucky businessman, who teams up with geologist Michael Acosta (Édgar Ramírez) to find gold deep in the uncharted jungles of Indonesia. It co-stars Bryce Dallas Howard (“Pete’s Dragon”), Joshua Harto (“Bridge of Spies”), Timothy Simons (“Veep”), Corey Stoll (“The Strain”), Toby Kebbell (“A Monster Calls”) and more.

Pemberton has previously scored Ridley Scott’s “The Counselor,” Guy Ritchie’s “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and Danny Boyle’s “Steve Jobs,” for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. He will score Guy Ritchie’s upcoming film “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

“Gold” will be released nationwide on Friday, January 27, courtesy of The Weinstein Company.

