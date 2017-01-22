‘Golden Exits’ Exclusive Soundtrack: Listen to Keegan DeWitt’s Score From Alex Ross Perry’s New Film

DeWitt has composed the scores for Perry's previous two features "Queen of Earth" and "Listen Up Philip."

The Sundance Film Festival has already begun, which means that Alex Ross Perry’s latest film “Golden Exits” will soon make its world premiere. The film follows two families in Brooklyn and the unraveling of their lives when a young girl from Australia spending time abroad upsets the delicate balance of their relationships. It stars Emily Browning (“God Help the Girl”), Adam Horovitz (“While We’re Young”), Mary-Louise Parker (“Weeds”), Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”), Jason Schwartzman (“Rushmore”) and Chloë Sevigny (“The Brown Bunny”). Listen to an exclusive track from Keegan DeWitt’s score from the film below.

DeWitt has composed the scores for many films, including Perry’s two previous features “Queen of Earth” and “Listen Up Philip,” as well as Chad Hartigan’s “Morris From America,” Robert Greene’s “Kate Plays Christine” and the entire first season of the HBO show “Divorce.” He also scores the upcoming films “The Incredible Jessica James,” also premiering at Sundance, as well as the upcoming Fox comedy “Making History.”

“Golden Exits” will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, January 22 at 6 p.m. at the Library Center Theatre. It’s followed by additional screenings on Monday, January 23; Tuesday, January 24; Friday, January 27; and Saturday, January 28. For more information, visit the official Sundance website.

