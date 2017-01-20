‘Golden Exits’ Teaser Trailer: Emily Browning Charms in Alex Ross Perry’s Sundance-Bound Drama

The film also co-stars Jason Schwartzman, Lily Rabe and Chloë Sevigny.

In 2014, indie writer and director Alex Ross Perry premiered his third directorial feature film, “Listen Up Phillip,” at the Sundance Film Festival. The film starred Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss and received generally positive reviews from critics. Now, Perry returns to Park City with his latest drama “Golden Exits,” which features an outstanding cast composed of, once again, Schwartzman, Emily Browning, Adam Horovitz, Mary-Louise Parker, Lily Rabe, Chloë Sevigny and Analeigh Tipton.

Ahead of its Sundance debut this weekend, the first teaser trailer was released and features Browning as Naomi, a 20-something from Australia who arrives to New York to help archivist and appraiser Nick (Horovitz) for the semester.

The one-minute teaser contains no plot details or other actors, only showing the actress singing rock band Hello’s song “New York Groove.”

The story follows Naomi after arriving in the city and her the film’s synopsis: “She has no acquaintances in the city beyond a loose family connection to Buddy (Schwartzman), a music producer who lives in the same neighborhood. For the few months she spends around Nick, Buddy and their families, Naomi’s presence upsets the unpleasant balance holding these two households together.”

“Golden Exits” is currently seeking distribution and will have its world premiere at Sundance on January 22.

