Golden Globes TV Predictions 2017: Bold Picks in Every Category

It might be a good night for "Atlanta," "The Crown," and "The People v. O.J. Simpson" at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Best Drama Series

Nominees:

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Will Win: “The Crown”

Could Win: “This Is Us”

Should Win: “The Crown”

A new champion will be crowned, and we’re betting on Netflix royalty. After the 2016 winner, “Mr. Robot,” missed the cut in 2017, the doors were thrown open, as four freshman dramas stepped in for their shot at Best Drama Series. The two HBO entries may split the vote, considering they appeal to an identical demographic, and “This Is Us” feels a bit too sentimental for the dark taste of the HFPA. Though “Stranger Things” has the buzz, Netflix made “The Crown” to bring home the gold. So odds are the network’s weight is behind its prestige period piece.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Nominees:

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Will Win: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Could Win: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Should Win: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Despite “Mr. Robot” taking Drama Series in 2016, Malek was beat out by Jon Hamm. That means he could be overdue for a win, but we’re betting the lack of a “Mr. Robot” nod in Drama Series this year points to the HFPA’s fading feelings for the USA series. We also know they love Billy Bob Thornton, who’s won once out of five nominations. His sixth could get him his second trophy, and God knows Amazon wants it to happen.

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Nominees:

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Will Win: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Could Win: Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Should Win: Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Really, Winona Ryder could slip in and steal this one, too. It’s kind of hard to imagine “Stranger Things” going home empty-handed Sunday night, and this may be their best shot at gold. That being said, we go back to Netflix’s preference (they need “The Crown” to gain some buzz) as well as the HFPA’s (they like fresh faces) and have to lean toward “The Crown.”

Best Comedy Series

Nominees:

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon)

“Transparent” (Amazon)

“Veep” (HBO)

Will Win: “Atlanta”

Could Win: “Veep”

Should Win: “Veep”

“Veep” has never won the Best Comedy Series award at the Golden Globes, and that’s fairly shocking considering a) it’s made five perfect or near-perfect seasons, b) it’s won two Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, and c) Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a bona fide star who the Globes should like way more than they do (more on that soon). But the HFPA’s preference for freshman series (and its tendency not to reward series more than once in this category) means the ratings and critical hit from FX will probably beat it out.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Nominees:

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Will Win: Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Could Win: Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

Should Win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Though Julia Louis-Dreyfus has never won this award for “Veep” — no, this is not a typo — she may have to wait another year to snag it. HBO has a pair of terrific performances from Sarah Jessica Parker and Issa Rae, both in new series, that the HFPA could prefer. Parker has four trophies, making her a favorite of the Globes, but Rae has more buzz working for her and her series, “Insecure.” Three of the last four winners have gone to actresses who are also producers, including Rachel Bloom for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” That gives Rae another edge, so we’ll put our money on her.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Nominees:

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Gael Garcia Bernal (“Mozart in the Jungle”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Nick Nolte (“Graves”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Will Win: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Could Win: Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Should Win: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

What if Nick Nolte won? Stranger things have happened, but making “Graves” an award-winning comedy would be among the more surprising twists doled out at the Globes. That being said, there’s a case to be made for just about everyone in this category, even if Donald Glover seems like the strongest pick given the show’s across-the-board popularity. That his acting is deserving of accolades is almost secondary to the fact that he’s a writer, as well.

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Nominees:

“American Crime” (ABC)

“The Dresser” (Starz)

“The Night Manager” (AMC)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Will Win: “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story”

Could Win: “The Night Of”

Should Win: “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story”

The only way “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” loses this is if the HFPA includes a note in the envelope stating the FX limited series has reached its awards limit and cannot possibly accept another honor. Perhaps they induct it into an honorary hall of fame or bestow it a lifetime achievement award, but it would seriously take a very special circumstance for “The People v. OJ Simpson” to miss out on this one.

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Nominees:

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

Will Win: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Could Win: Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”

Should Win: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Similar to the overall category, this one should belong to “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” The HFPA already surprised us by including Charlotte Rampling’s performance in “London Spy” on the nominations list, so we’re not expecting anyone to upset Sarah Paulson here. That being said, the Golden Globes thrive on unpredictability, so perhaps Starz can sway them toward Riley Keough’s riveting, bold turn.

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Nominees:

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Will Win: Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Could Win: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Should Win: Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Perhaps the first real threat to “The People v. O.J. Simpson” shows his face in the Best Actor category: Tom Hiddleston is hot celebrity right now, nominated for a respected and challenging role in a series in need of some awards love. Could he bump Courtney B. Vance? “The Night Of’s” two stars will likely split the vote, and Cranston never gained the traction he needed to dominate the awards circuit as he has before. So this could be a two horse race, and Hiddleston has more star power than Vance.

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV Movie, or Limited Series

Nominees:

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Will Win: Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Could Win: John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Should Win: John Lithgow, “The Crown”

No need to worry about vote splitting here: “The People v. O.J. Simpson” may have two actors up for supporting actor, but everyone knows which one deserves the most support. Sterling K. Brown transitioned from breakout performance in “American Crime Story” to series regular on an NBC hit in “This Is Us” to a role in Marvel’s “Black Panther” movie so quickly, there’s no question he’s the star of the moment. Only a well-respected and beloved veteran could take him down, and John Lithgow is in a decent position to do just that. “The Crown” certainly earned the accolades, many of which singled out Lithgow’s impressive turn. But we have to believe Brown’s unbelievable year will win out.

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, TV Movie, or Limited Series

Nominees:

Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Will Win: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Could Win: Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Should Win: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

The “Westworld” favorite of fans and non-fans alike was Maeve, so many expect the HFPA to jump at the chance to bestow Thandie Newton her first major award for the role. Still, we’d like to see them honor Oliva Colman instead. The always excellent character actress did some next level work on “The Night Manager,” and despite a slew of nominations, has yet to take home her deserved trophy. We’ll hope against hope she does here, even if this one seems like Newton’s to lose.

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET, on NBC.

