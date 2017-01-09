Casey Affleck Wins Golden Globe For Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

The "Manchester by the Sea" star won for his role of Lee Chandler.

Sunday night at the 2017 Golden Globes, Casey Affleck was named the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal of Lee Chandler in “Manchester by the Sea.”

Taking the stage, the actor was presented his award by Brie Larson and thanked his cast and crew, especially Michelle Williams. The actor also gave a special thanks to Matt Damon, his children and mentioned something Denzel Washington previously stated.

“I remember years ago when Denzel Washington was onstage, he got up here and said, ‘God is love.’ Well, I agree. Thanks Denzel.”

In the film, Affleck plays a man who moves back to his New England home in order to take care of his deceased brother’s 16-year-old son. This is his first Golden Globe win, and second nomination.

Also nominated in the category were first-time nominee Joel Egerton for “Loving,” Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge,” Viggo Mortensen for “Captain Fantastic” and Denzel Washington for “Fences.”

Last year’s awards went to Leonardo DiCaprio for his role in “The Revenant.”

The 74th Annual Golden Globes were hosted Sunday, January 8 by Jimmy Fallon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The annual ceremony honors the best in film and television in 2016 as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

