Donald Glover Wins Golden Globe For Best Actor In a TV Comedy or Musical Series

He won for his portrayal of Earnest "Earn" Marks on "Atlanta."

On Sunday, January 8, Donald Glover won the 2017 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Earnest “Earn” Marks on “Atlanta.”

The award was presented to the actor by Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“I grew up in a house where magic wasn’t allowed,” said Glover upon accepting the award, “so everybody in here is like magical to me, like every time I saw a movie…or heard your voices, or saw you I was like, ‘Oh, magic is from people.’ We’re the ones who kind of in a weird way tell a story or lie to children so they do stuff that we never thought was possible. My dad used to tell me every day, ‘You can do anything you want,’ and I remember thinking as a kid in first grade, ‘You’re lying to me.’ But now I do stuff and he’s like, ‘I didn’t think that was possible.'”

Also nominated in the Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy category were Anthony Anderson of “Black-ish,” Gael García Bernal of “Mozart in the Jungle,” Nick Nolte of “Graves” and Jeffrey Tambor of “Transparent.”

This is the first time Donald Glover has been nominated for a Golden Globe. Gael García Bernal won the Best Actor Golden Globe in 2016 and Jeffrey Tambor won the award in 2015. Nick Nolte has previously been nominated for four Golden Globes and won one in 1992 for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Barbara Streisand’s film “Prince of Tides.” This is also Anthony Anderson have been nominated for a Golden Globe.

The 74th Annual Golden Globes Awards were hosted by Jimmy Fallon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The annual ceremony honors the best in film and television in 2016 as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

