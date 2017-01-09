Golden Globes 2017: The Best Jokes of the Night From Jimmy Fallon, Matt Damon and More

Other funny bits from Jon Hamm, Hugh Laurie, Julie Louis-Dreyfus and more.

Jimmy Fallon hosted the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 8, and after a pre-taped opening number parodying “La La Land,” his monologue took on President-Elect Donald Trump, Putin and the year 2016. Though he was mostly absent from the proceedings he returned intermittently throughout the night to crack wise.

Fallon introducing the Best Film Comedy/Musical Presents: He joked about the similarities between Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain’s name before diving into an impromptu rap.

Fallon on Leonardo DiCaprio: “I call our next presenter Leo. He calls me, ‘Will you hold my drink please?'”

Fallon on “Manchester by the Sea”: [Laughing] “I’m sorry, I was just watching the blooper reel from ‘Manchester by the Sea’!”

And now here are some other funny bits from the night, from presenters like Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig to winners like Donald Glover and Hugh Laurie.

Best Presenter Bit of the Night: Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig presenting the Best Animated Feature award. Carell describes how his parents split up after they saw “Fantasia” and Wiig talks about how she saw “Bambi” after putting all three of her dogs down. A deadpan bit that produced genuine laughs.

Best Sight Gag: Julie Louis-Dreyfus briefly subbing in for Questlove as the show’s DJ.

Donald Glover accepting his Best TV Comedy award: “I’d like to thank the Migos — not for being on the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee.’ Like, that’s the best song…ever.”

Hugh Laurie accepting his Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: “Thank you, first of all, to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this amazing honor. I suppose it’s made more amazing by the fact that I’ll be able to say that I won this at the last ever Golden Globes. I don’t mean to be gloomy. It’s just that it has the words ‘Hollywood,’ ‘foreign,’ and ‘press’ in the title.”

Jon Hamm on Male Facial Hair: “I’m really looking forward to the documentary they’re going to make about this year’s Golden Globes called ‘Beard Parade 2017.'”

Matt Damon On “The Martian” as a Comedy: “I have the distinct privilege of presenting a very big award [Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress]. I have that privilege because I received this award in the male category last year…for ‘The Martian,’ and that fact alone is funnier, literally, than anything in ‘The Martian.'”

