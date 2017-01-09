Golden Globes 2017: Jimmy Fallon’s Monologue Takes On Trump, Putin and ‘La La Land’

"Welcome to the Golden Globes, one of the few places left that still honors the popular vote," quipped the "Tonight Show" host.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards kicked off with an extended “La La Land” parody that featured host Jimmy Fallon’s take on the opening number “Another Day of Sun,” “City of Stars” and the swooning “Planetarium.” Fallon sang with Amy Adams from “Arrival,” Nicole Kidman from “Lion” and more. The opening number also featured the kids from “Stranger Things” performing a brief rap as well as Fallon and Justin Timberlake talking through Fallon’s pre-show nerves.

The monologue proper was brief, but it took shots at President-Elect Donald Trump, O.J. Simpson and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Live from The Beverly Hilton in California, Fallon initially stumbled when the teleprompter supposedly went down, deeming it the night’s “first Golden Globes moment,” before diving right into the heart of the matter.

“Welcome to the Golden Globes, one of the few places left that still honors the popular vote,” Fallon quips, beginning the first of many cracks at Trump. At one point, Fallon brought up the numerous plot twists on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” saying that many people wonder what would happen if King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) had lived. “Well in 12 days we’re gonna find out,” he says to the audience.

He went on to say that the Globe votes were tabulated by “the accounting firm Ernst, Young & Putin,” that the character Florence Foster Jenkins (played by Meryl Streep) turned down performing the inauguration and that “Manchester by the Sea,” was “the only thing from 2016 that was more depressing than 2016.”

Fallon also did a long-form impression of Chris Rock, took a jab at Matt Damon by saying his best performance was “telling Ben Affleck that he liked ‘Batman v Superman'” before beginning the show proper by introducing the show’s DJ Questlove and the first round of presenters.

