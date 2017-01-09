‘The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’ Wins Golden Globe For Best Miniseries or Television Film

The series garnered a total of five Golden Globe nominations this awards season.

“The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” won the 2017 Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film at Sunday night’s ceremony.

Created by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, the anthology series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson.” The miniseries stars Cuba Gooding Jr., Sarah Paulson, David Schwimmer and John Travolta, and debuted in February of 2016 to critical acclaim.

The series has been an awards favorite, receiving a total of five Golden Globe nominations. It also recently won nine Emmy Awards and is nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2017 Winners List: Every Film and TV Award Here

Also nominated in the Best TV Movie or Limited Series category include “American Crime,” “The Dresser,” “The Night Manager” and “The Night Of.”

The 74th Annual Golden Globes were hosted Sunday, January 8 by Jimmy Fallon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The annual ceremony honors the best in film and television in 2016 as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Click here for the full list of winners.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.