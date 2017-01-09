Golden Globes: Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Honored in 2017 Memoriam

The awards ceremony paid tribute to the two actresses with a sweet video.

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards took a moment to honor two recent celebrities who passed away at the end of 2016, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Typically, the ceremony doesn’t include an “In Memoriam” segment, but losing such dear and iconic talents — especially a mother/daughter duo who passed away within a day of each other — prompted the Globes to pay tribute to the beloved actresses by showing a video of the two stars.

The clip showed a handful of scenes from both of their movies including “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Star Wars,” “When Harry Met Sally…” and many, many more.

“We have not done an ‘In Memoriam’ on the Golden Globes. Those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild,” producer Barry Adelman told People. “But we do realize there were some special circumstances of very recent nature that happened and I think we’ll be acknowledging that.”

Fisher passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack. Her mother, Reynolds, died the following day, December 28, from a stroke at the age of 84.

Among notable actors and industry professionals that were lost in the past 12 months include Gene Wilder, Alan Rickman, Anton Yelchin, David Bowie, Alan Thicke and George Michael.

The 74th Annual Golden Globes were hosted Sunday, January 8 by Jimmy Fallon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The annual ceremony honors the best in film and television in 2016 as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

