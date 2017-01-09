Golden Globes Red Carpet: TV Stars Photos

See your favorite TV actors in their finest attire for one of Hollywood’s biggest night.

Although a storm in Northern California threatened to literally rain on everyone’s Golden Globes red carpet parade, down south it was a different story. Los Angeles’ sunny outlook was true to form in Beverly Hills, and everyone stayed dry for Sunday’s celebration of TV and film.

Arguably, 2016 has been one of the best years for quality television, and many of the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations nominations reflect that. Whether your favorite show won or lost is irrelevant when it comes to the stellar turnout of talent on Sunday.

From gowns and suits to everything in between, the stars didn’t disappoint in decking themselves out.Check out the photos in the gallery above to see your favorite actors in their finest attire for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

