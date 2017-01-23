Gravitas Ventures Acquires ‘Legion of Brothers’ — Sundance 2017

Greg Barker's documentary about Special Forces troops deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 premiered Saturday as a part of Sundance's Documentary Premieres section.

Gravitas Ventures has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the documentary “Legion of Brothers,” which premiered Saturday in the Sundance Film Festival’s Documentary Premiers section. The film was directed by Greg Barker (“Manhunt”) and produced by CNN Films and Passion Pictures. CNN retains U.S. broadcast rights.

“Legion of Brothers” centers on the fewer than one hundred Special Forces troops deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 for a secret war initiated by the U.S. government. The troops fought against the Taliban and al-Qaeda, driving both out of power before the end of 2001, with few casualties despite not having conventional, large-scale military operations. Barker tells the little-known story by drawing on access to several Green Berets who participated in the covert missions.

“Gravitas is honored to collaborate with CNN and Greg Barker to share this powerful, true story of these U.S. Army Special Forces that is just as timely today as it was amazing in 2001,” Gravitas Ventures CEO and founder Nolan Gallagher said in a statement. The film received a standing ovation following its world premiere.

The film was produced by John Battsek, Barker, Peter Bergen, Tresha Mabile and executive produced by Amy Entelis and Vinnie Malhotra.

The deal between CNN Films and Gravitas Ventures was negotiated by Gallagher and Stacey Wolf, vice president for business affairs for CNN. Cinetic acted as the sales agent for the deal.