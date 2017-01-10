‘Guerrilla’ Trailer: John Ridley and Idris Elba’s Upcoming Series Stars Freida Pinto as a ’70s Political Activist

The show premieres in April.

A day after releasing the trailer for “I’m Dying Up Here,” Showtime has done similarly for another upcoming series set in the 1970s: “Guerrilla,” from Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”) and Idris Elba. Watch the trailer below.

Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay star as two activists in London planning to free a political prisoner, with Elba taking on a supporting role. Their exploits are no doubt dangerous and thrilling, so much so that Pinto channels Patricia Arquette in “True Romance” with an anachronistic homage: “We’re so fucking cool,” she tells Ceesay. The two eventually set their sights on on the Black Power Desk, an actual unit whose goal was to stamp out black activism.

“The differences between racism [in the United Kingdom] or here — or frankly anywhere in the world — when you get to down to the most fundamental level, there is no difference,” Ridley said during the Television Critics Association. “When people are being marginalized or disenfranchised it really doesn’t matter if it’s about race or religion, creed or color.” “Guerrilla” premieres on Showtime on Sunday, April 16.

